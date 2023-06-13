Hundreds of people were left in the dark when a car crashed into a power pole in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Griffith Park Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue.

The incident caused a power outage for hundreds of Los Feliz and Silver Lake area residents.

As of 6:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported 305 customers still without power.

Video showed Griffith Park Boulevard was closed at Hyperion Avenue while crews worked on the damaged pole.

Neary Gelson’s and Trader Joe’s stores did appear to have power Tuesday morning.

It was unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries as a result.