A black bear looking for something to eat found a late-night snack in some trash cans in Monrovia.

The bear was seen on South Alta Vista Avenue around midnight on Friday knocking over trash bins in front of several homes before wandering away, presumably full and ready for a good night’s sleep.

The bear’s presence in the neighborhood serves as a reminder to homeowners to secure their trash and recycling bins when leaving them out in the street at night.

To report a wildlife sighting, visit the California Department of Fish and Wildlife website.