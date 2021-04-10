Huntington Beach braces for a White Lives Matter rally on Sunday

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Huntington Beach Pier in November to protest a state-mandated pandemic curfew.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington Beach is bracing for a white supremacy rally set to take place Sunday at the seaside community’s famous pier, which has become a rallying spot for numerous demonstrations over the last year.

The so-called White Lives Matter rally, which was advertised via social media, is one of several such demonstrations scheduled across the country.

Authorities have not been able to confirm with organizers that the demonstration is definitely taking place, said Lt. Brian Smith of the city’s Police Department.

It comes after fliers with Ku Klux Klan propaganda were delivered to homes in Huntington Beach, Newport Beach and Long Beach in recent weeks. Police do not believe the same people are responsible for the fliers and the rally, Smith said.

