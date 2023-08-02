King tides are continuing to impact the Orange County coast, with abnormally high water levels causing flooding in Huntington Beach.

King tides, “exceptionally high tides” that strike three or four times a year, hit at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and are expected again at about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, the city said on Twitter.

“Due to King Tides, our Public Works crews will be mobilized to monitor for dry weather flooding along some streets in Huntington Harbour & Sunset Beach,” officials added.

The tides are expected to reach 7.2 to 7.8 feet in size and could affect Catalina and Santa Barbara islands and coasts in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Malibu and Los Angeles counties, according to the National Weather Service. Newport Beach also reported flooding.

“When the tides exceed 7.0, certain areas are subject to dry weather flooding,” Huntington Beach officials added. “If necessary, crews will be making use of portable water pumps to minimize flooding throughout the area.”

Affected areas often include those near beaches and harbors, and the NWS encouraged the public to stay off rock jetties, as they “can be deadly in such conditions.”

“No significant damage is expected,” the NWS added.