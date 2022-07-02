The city of Huntington Beach promises to do Independence Day like no other with a full weekend of events and activities for adults and families.

Known for its spectacular celebrations dating back more than 100 years, Huntington Beach is ready to put on a show again in 2022.

The city is hosting events over the entire four-day weekend, with food, fireworks and fun on the docket.

The Pier Plaza Festival is currently underway with food trucks, retail vendors, live music and a carnival.

Monday, the actual fourth of July, will feature an early morning 5k race, an Independence Day parade on the PCH and, of course, an oceanfront fireworks show to close out the evening.

Organizers say Huntington Beach has the largest Fourth of July celebration west of the Mississippi, and they are looking forward to proving that age-old adage correct.

For more information about Huntington Beach’s planned events throughout the weekend and Monday, click here.