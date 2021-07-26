Rhonda Bolton speaks before the City Council during her interview for the vacant seat on July 9, 2021. (Screen capture via L.A. Times)

Huntington Beach has found its seventh City Council member.

On Monday night, the council voted 4 to 2 to appoint lawyer Rhonda Bolton to the seat vacated when Tito Ortiz resigned on June 1.

Bolton was one of 105 candidates interviewed by the council over two lengthy sessions this month. During a special meeting held July 19, the council was unable to reach a consensus on naming Ortiz’s replacement and the matter was continued to this week.

Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Delgleize, who had voted last week for another candidate, changed her vote Monday to Bolton. She joined Mayor Kim Carr, Councilman Dan Kalmick and Councilwoman Natalie Moser in backing the attorney.

