Huntington Beach firefighters stop 60-acre Bolsa Chica brush fire just 100 yards from homes

Huntington Beach firefighters stopped a brush fire from reaching homes after it burned 62 acres in the Bolsa Chica area Sunday, authorities said

The fire was south of Warner Avenue and east of the Pacific Coast Highway before firefighters managed to keep it from burning homes just 100 yards away, the Huntington Beach Fire Department said.

Homes in the Brightwater neighborhood were nearly threatened by the blaze and some evacuated, authorities said. Some residents tried shoveling dirt to stop the flames from burning further.

“We would all take turns just like shoveling,” said Tyler Moses, who lives in the area.

“It was really hot though and a lot of smoke. It was pretty gnarly,” Moses said.

The brush fire was driven by a strong onshore breeze and dry brush before firefighters managed to get ahold of it, authorities said.