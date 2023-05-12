Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a man severely injured in Huntington Beach on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a person lying on the road on Beach Boulevard near Stark Avenue around 11:24 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with severe injuries, according to Huntington Beach police. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking across Beach Boulevard when he was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes, authorities said. After the crash, the driver fled the scene, leaving the victim lying on the road.

The suspect remains at large and police are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is asked to call Investigator J. Rounds at 714-536-5666.