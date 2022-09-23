Teams of surfers from 51 countries have gathered in Huntington Beach this week, competing with a berth in the 2024 Olympics on the line.

When it’s over, the teams that gets first place in the men’s and women’s divisions will be able to choose one person each from their country to send to the 2024 games.

“On this one, we allow the actual country to decide who it is. This has huge significance because if the United States, for example, wins on the men’s side, the best tube rider, one of the best surfers ever, probably the best surfer ever — GOAT — Kelly Slater, might be the American choice,” said Fernando Aguerre, president of the International Surfing Association.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday morning between 7 and 11 a.m., and if you don’t want to walk all the way down to the water to watch, a big-screen TV has been set up near the pier.