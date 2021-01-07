Huntington Beach mayor pro tem barred from meeting for not wearing mask

As the Huntington Beach City Council gathered in the city’s Central Library for a meeting Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz got settled in his car.

Ortiz has been candid in his refusal to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite public health orders that require it, and he posted on his Instagram that Mayor Kim Carr told him he couldn’t come into the meeting without one.

Related Content Protesters criticize Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz for refusing to wear mask during food drive

Rather than comply, Ortiz participated in Tuesday’s strategic planning and goal-setting workshop via Zoom from the library parking lot.

“Great way to start the new year off,” Ortiz said facetiously in the video. “Embarrassing.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.