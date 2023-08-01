Cities along the California coast will be on the lookout for potential flooding caused by exceptionally high tides known colloquially as “king tides.”

In Huntington Beach, crews from the Department of Public Works are on standby and ready to monitor “dry weather flooding” along some streets near Huntington Harbour and Sunset Beach.

King tides were expected to hit the area Tuesday night around 9:40 p.m. and Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m., city officials said.

A photo shared by the City of Huntington Beach shows ocean water overtaking a stairwell due to high tides.

King tides are somewhat rare tide events that happen only a handful of times per year and are caused by particularly strong gravitational pull from the sun and moon. The tides are much higher than normal and raise the risk of flooding in coastal areas.

In Huntington Beach, when tides exceed seven feet, certain areas become prone to flooding. To combat this dry weather flooding, the city will deploy portable water pumps if needed.