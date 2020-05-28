Huntington Beach Pier has reopened in full swing

People walk along the Huntington Beach Pier on May 26, 2020, after it opened for the first time since March. (Scott Smeltzer / Times Community News)

The Huntington Beach Pier reopened Tuesday for the first time since late March, after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses along the pier have also opened, and fishing is being allowed, city spokesman Eric McCoy said.

“We’re asking people to keep moving and to be mindful of social distancing,” McCoy said.

Huntington Beach has moved into full implementation of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, which allows in-person dining and retail shopping with face masks and social distancing. The city has established a website, HB Reopen, to aid local businesses with reopening.

