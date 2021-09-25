Huntington Beach police confirm one person struck in officer-involved shooting

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place at 3:15 p.m. and there “is no current public safety threat,” the Huntington Beach Police Department said on Twitter.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police added.

The U.S. Open of Surfing is currently being held in Huntington Beach.

