Huntington Beach police confirm one person struck in officer-involved shooting

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting took place at 3:15 p.m. and there “is no current public safety threat,” the Huntington Beach Police Department said on Twitter.

One person was shot and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police added.

The U.S. Open of Surfing is currently being held in Huntington Beach.

We can confirm an officer involved shooting did occur at Huntington City Beach at approximately 3:15pm. There is no current public safety threat. More details will be released as they become available. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) September 25, 2021

