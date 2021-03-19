Huntington Beach police officer charged with creating fake dating profile of co-worker

A Huntington Beach police officer is facing charges after allegedly creating a dating profile using the information of a fellow officer who began dating his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said Friday.

Steven Tennant, a 32-year-old Yorba Linda resident, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of internet impersonation for the purpose of harming, intimidating, threatening and defrauding, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Tennant is accused of using a photo and personal phone number of the other officer to create a profile on doublelist.com, a dating website.

The officer’s information was posted to the website twice in September 2020, after he began dating Tennant’s ex, according to the DA’s office.

The victim became aware something was up when he started getting texts from people he didn’t know referencing the dating ads, prosecutors said.

The victim officer told a supervisor he was being harassed, and Huntington Beach police opened an investigation.

“This is not boys will be boys or cops will be cops behavior,” Orange County DA Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “It is curious and beyond disturbing that a sworn police officer would engage in such reckless behavior to endanger the safety of a fellow officer.”

Tennant could face up to two years in county jail if convicted on both counts.

He was scheduled to be arraigned May 5.