Huntington Beach police seize $3.5M in drugs, arrest 2 in drug-trafficking bust: Officials

Two people were arrested and approximately $3.5 million worth of drugs have been recovered amid an ongoing investigation into a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization, the Huntington Beach Police Department announced Thursday.

While investigating over the past month, detectives learned that the organization was distributing narcotics at locations across the Southland, including Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to a Police Department news release. Drugs were also allegedly shipped across state lines and into New York.

Huntington Beach police surveilled multiple locations involved, which led to the arrests of two people identified as suspects, as well as the seizure of numerous drugs.

The first arrest took place in Compton, when one of the suspects was found to have two kilograms of cocaine. That individual is being charged with possession with intent to sell, according to police.

Another arrest in the case was made in San Bernardino County with the help of the California Highway Patrol. The second suspect was found with 138 kilograms of cocaine and heroin, 12 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, officials said.

That person faces charges of transportation and possession with intent to sell, according to the release.

The drugs seized from both arrests had an estimated wholesale value of $3.5 million, police stated.

They did not identify either suspect nor did they release any further details about the case, citing “the nature of this ongoing investigation.”