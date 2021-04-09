Huntington Beach residents call for the city take steps to shake association with right-wing extremism after KKK flyers found

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tory Johnson, founder of Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach, is planning a counterprotest to the upcoming White Lives Matter rally in Huntington Beach.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Tory Johnson, founder of Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach, is planning a counterprotest to the upcoming White Lives Matter rally in Huntington Beach.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

For years, Huntington Beach has tried to push back against its reputation as a magnet for extremist hate.

Those efforts weren’t helped last year when the city’s downtown and pier became a rallying spot for anti-mask activists and far-right supporters of then-President Trump.

Now, the city is bracing for a White Lives Matter rally Sunday. The event — which arrives after a smattering of Ku Klux Klan fliers were distributed in Huntington Beach and surrounding areas — is sparking new demands that the city take more profound steps to shake its association with right-wing extremism once and for all.

“These groups will continue to come back unless the larger community stands against them,” said Mary Adams Urashima, a Huntington Beach resident and historian. “That has always been the case, historically, wherever the Klan or white supremacy shows up.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News