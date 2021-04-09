Huntington Beach residents call for the city take steps to shake association with right-wing extremism after KKK flyers found

Tory Johnson, founder of Black Lives Matter Huntington Beach, is planning a counterprotest to the upcoming White Lives Matter rally in Huntington Beach.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

For years, Huntington Beach has tried to push back against its reputation as a magnet for extremist hate.

Those efforts weren’t helped last year when the city’s downtown and pier became a rallying spot for anti-mask activists and far-right supporters of then-President Trump.

Now, the city is bracing for a White Lives Matter rally Sunday. The event — which arrives after a smattering of Ku Klux Klan fliers were distributed in Huntington Beach and surrounding areas — is sparking new demands that the city take more profound steps to shake its association with right-wing extremism once and for all.

“These groups will continue to come back unless the larger community stands against them,” said Mary Adams Urashima, a Huntington Beach resident and historian. “That has always been the case, historically, wherever the Klan or white supremacy shows up.”

