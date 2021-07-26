Huntington Beach restaurant known for ignoring COVID precautions now calls for only unvaccinated diners

A sign outside Basilico’s restaurant in Huntington Beach says patrons must be unvaccinated to enter.(Madeleine Hordinski / Los Angeles Times)

When restaurants across California halted indoor dining as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach continued to welcome patrons.

When officials issued an order for establishments to mandate face coverings to stem the spread of the virus, the Orange County eatery declared itself a mask-free zone and required that diners remove them before entering.

This week, the Italian restaurant issued another decree: Proof of being unvaccinated is required for entry.

Two signs bearing the message were taped to the windows of the restaurant, which is nestled between a gym and a sustainable beauty salon in a small strip mall at Hamilton Avenue and Brookhurst Street.

