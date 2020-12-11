Huntington Harbour Boat Parade a go, but traveling to see it is discouraged

A boat decorated with lights passes by during the Huntington Harbour Boat Parade in 2018. (Raul Roa / Times Community News)

Although the coronavirus pandemic has put a damper on many holiday plans, one Christmas tradition will continue this weekend in Huntington Harbour.

Related Content Grand Park to stage pandemic edition of NYE party with livestream of performances

The 58th annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade will go on as scheduled in Huntington Beach, though the Cruise of Lights that would typically follow has been canceled for 2020.

The boat parade is usually offered as a thank you to Huntington Harbour residents for decorating their homes for the Cruise of Lights, a fundraiser for the Philharmonic Society of Orange County’s youth music education.

“Nobody’s going to buy tickets to see a bunch of dark homes,” Philharmonic public relations chair Lara Anderson said. “Even though we can’t do the Cruise of Lights because of COVID-19, the volunteers decided to go forward and continue the tradition of the parade.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.