Huntington Harbour closed to swimmers after sewage spill

A sign warns pedestrians not to swim in the contaminated water at Huntington Harbour on Oct. 20, 2021, in Huntington Beach. (Kevin Chang / L.A. Times Community News)

The waters of Huntington Harbour were closed Wednesday but only to swimmers and aquatic recreational activities because of a sewage spill Tuesday estimated at 250 gallons.

City spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said officials were notified around 1 p.m. of the spill, which the Orange County Health Care Agency said was caused by an accidental release of a boat’s holding tank in the harbor. Waters are closed in only 100 yards north and south of the Warner Public Dock in Huntington Beach.

“It’s a fairly minimal impact. It’s essentially just that one isolated area and they’ve closed it out of precaution,” Carey said Wednesday. “Boats can still go through freely.”

At the site Wednesday afternoon, waters were still as boats remained largely moored in private docks and there were no signs of swimmers, surfers or paddleboarders. Bright yellow signage was posted at the railings adjacent to the docks.

