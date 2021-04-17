Art galleries at the Huntington Library now open after year-long closure

People wearing face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19 visit the Chinese Garden at The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino on Nov. 7, 2020.(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The art galleries at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino is ready to welcome back guests Saturday after having been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guests can expect to see the restored 18th-century British portraiture, “The Blue Boy” by Thomas Gainsborough as well the debut of the fifth iteration of the Hammer Museum’s biennial exhibition “Made in L.A. 2020: a version,” which will be on display at both the Hammer and The Huntington through Aug. 1.

The botanical gardens reopened last July, but the art galleries have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Those who wish to purchase tickets can find more information on the Huntington Library’s website.

In compliance with the COVID-19 regulations that remain in place, guests must wear a face covering, even if they have been vaccinated, and must get their temperature checked.

Visitor traffic and social distancing will be enforced inside of galleries.