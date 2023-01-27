The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the Huntington Park Police Department with an investigation after at least one HPPD officer fatally shot a wheelchair user who had recently stabbed another man, authorities said.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue at 3:40 p.m. Thursday and found a man who had been stabbed, the LASD said in a news release.

The victim told officers he’d been stabbed by a man in a wheelchair, and police found the suspected assailant in the 1900 block of Slauson.

The wheelchair user then pulled out a 12-inch-long butcher knife and threatened officers, then threw the knife at them, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Police tried to use a stun gun on the alleged assailant at least twice, but it failed, and he again threw the knife at officers, at which point at least officer opened fire, authorities said.

The man was hit in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.