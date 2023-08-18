Hurricane Hilary reached Category 4 strength as it moved northward along the Pacific coast of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. The storm is expected to make landfall in Southern California on Sunday as a weak Category 1 or a tropical storm with rainfall amounts ranging from two to 10 inches. Many communities are bracing for flash flooding and a destructive storm surge.

4:00 p.m. Friday – How much rain can you expect at your home?

The National Weather Service is forecasting 2-4″ of rain in coastal areas and major population centers along the coast and lower elevations. Significantly higher amounts – as much as 10″ of rain could fall in the mountains and deserts.

3:45 p.m Friday – Southern California Edison provided this update on the utility’s storm preparations:

We’ve been planning ahead for this storm event and have positioned additional personnel, which includes restoration and repair crews, in areas that are expected to receive the most significant impacts. This will allow us to respond to outages in affected areas as quickly as we can safely do so.

2 p.m. Friday – Hurricane Hilary churned off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as a powerful Category 4 storm threatening to unleash torrential rains on the mudslide-prone border city of Tijuana before heading into Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years.

Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across the region.

Hillary grew rapidly in strength early Friday before losing some steam in the afternoon, with sustained winds falling from 145 mph (230 kph) to 130 mph (215 kph). Nevertheless, it was forecast to still be a hurricane when approaching Mexico’s Baja California peninsula on Saturday night and a tropical storm when approaching Southern California on Sunday.

This Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, 1:10 p.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Hilary, right, off Mexico’s Pacific coast.(NOAA via AP)

11:30 a.m. Friday – Long Beach residents are filling sandbags and the city is reinforcing ocean berms in anticipation of flooding. Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:

Station 7 (2295 Elm St.)

Station 12 (1199 Artesia Blvd.)

Station 13 (2475 Adriatic Ave.)

Station 14 (5200 Eliot St.)

Residents can also pick up sandbags and sand at the lifeguard station at 72nd Place and Ocean Boulevard. A maximum of 10 sandbags are available only to Long Beach residents and identification is required, the officials said in an advisory on Friday.

Residents and lifeguards in Long Beach, California fill sandbags ahead of Hurricane Hilary’s arrival. Aug. 18, 2023. (KTLA)

10 a.m. Friday – Hilary is expected to be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California since 1939‘s Long Beach storm which caused extensive flooding and claimed 45 lives.

The 1939 Long Beach Tropical Storm. (Historical archive)