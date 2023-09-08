Hurricane Jova, a weakening storm centered off the Pacific coast of the Baja Peninsula, is not expected to bring rain to Southern California as did Tropical Storm Hilary. But it will still make an impact along the coast, forecasters say.

As of Friday morning, Jova had maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and was moving north and west into cooler waters, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“By Sunday, the storm really starts to die out,” said KTLA weather anchor Mark Kriski. “But the waves along the SoCal coast are going to be picking up, which is good news for surfers.”

A satellite view of Hurricane Jova on Sept. 8, 2023. (NOAA)

Some Southern California beaches, including Huntington Beach, can expect swells of up to 8 feet over the weekend, according to Surfline. Many other surf spots will see waves in the 4 to 6-foot range.

Weekend high temperatures across the Southland will climb into the low-90s and low-100s on Saturday and Sunday, which is expected to draw many people to the beach.

“The beach is the place to go, but the waves are going to be big time. If you’re not a strong swimmer, be careful,” said Kriski.