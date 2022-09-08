Extreme heat and wind fueled the Fairview Fire as it scorched more than 18,000 acres this week, but on Thursday crews braced for the impact Hurricane Kay would have on the scorched terrain in Hemet.

“If we get rains here that’s good. If the hurricane weather stays to the east of us, all we’re going to do is get down drafts from that hurricane and it’s going to cause havoc here on our fire,” Cal Fire Captain Richard Cordova said Thursday morning.

Hurricane Kay is steaming toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. And forecasters say it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend.

The Fairview Fire took a turn for the worse Wednesday, exploding from about 5,000 acres to 18,657 as of 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a Cal Fire update.

Officials briefly reported the total acreage at 19,377 acres Wednesday night but have lowered that number.

The wind-driven wildfire had also destroyed at least seven structures and remained only 5% contained, according to the update.

Evacuations

Cal Fire listed several mandatory evacuation orders that remained in place Thursday:

South of Cactus Valley Road, north of Minto Way, north of Red Mountain Road, west of USFS Boundary and East of Sage Road

West of Wilson Way, south of Highway 74, east of Fairview Avenue and north of Stetson

South of Minto Way, south of Red Mountain Road, west of Stanley Road, north of Stanley Road and east of Sage Road

Evacuation warnings were in place for the following areas:

East of Red Mountain Road/Cahuill Mountain U.S. Forest Service boundary, south of Minto way, south of Red Mountain Road, west of Stanley Road and north of Stanley Road

East of Sage Road, west of Fairview, south of Highway 74 and south of San Jacinto Riverbed

East of Wilson, east of Sage Road, west of Reed Valley Road, west of the Forest Service Boundary, south of Stanley Road and north of Wilson Valley Road

East of De Portola Road, west of Sage Road, north of East Benton Road and south of Diamond Valley Road

Evacuation centers were available at Tahquitz High School located at 4425 Titan Trail in Hemet, and at the Temecula Community Center located at 30875 Rancho Vista Road in Temecula.

Large animals can be taken to the Riverside County Animal Shelter located at 438 S. State Street in San Jacinto.

Small animals can be taken to the Small Animal Care Center located at 601 S. State Street in San Jacinto.

Fairview Fire Perimeter Map. Sept. 8, 2022 (Cal Fire)

The fire expanded on two fronts Wednesday, burning rapidly to the north and to the south.

“Yesterday, the fire was kind of doing what it wanted to do,” Cordova said.

Crews were concerned about large communities in each direction, especially following reports of residents waiting until the last minute to evacuate Wednesday.

“Firefighters literally had stop what they were doing on fighting the fire and actually direct traffic to get people out of there. And that’s what we don’t want,” Cordova said. “Our number one concern is life. So, we’re going to stop fighting the fire and try to get those people out of there. So, it hampers our firefight.”

Two people died trying to flee from the fire when it first erupted on Monday. A third person was severely injured and was expected to survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Southern California Edison reported circuit activity at about the time the first flames were spotted but it was still unclear if the utility’s equipment played a role in sparking the blaze.