Husband and wife arrested in connection with deadly Huntington Beach hit-and-run

A husband and wife were arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 66-year-old man in Huntington Beach, police reported.

Officers responded to the report of an individual down in the roadway of Pacific Coast Highway, near 24th Street, at approximately 6:41 p.m. Sunday, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, but the car involved in the hit-and-run had fled.

While traffic investigators were on scene, 39-year-old Kimberly Burch approached officers and told them she was the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck that victim, police said.

After being placed under arrest, investigators determined the car was actually driven by Burch’s husband, Daniel Burch.

The preliminary investigation, police said, suggested that the victim was in the roadway when he was hit by the Jeep.

The Burches, of Surfside, were both taken into custody.

Investigators are still trying to determine if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Traffic Investigator D. Demetre at 714-536-5670.