Husband killed, wife wounded in Burbank shooting that also left suspect dead: police

A husband was killed, and his wife critically wounded, in a shooting inside a Burbank home earlier this week that also left the suspect dead, police said Thursday.

Armen Sahakyan, 41, was fatally shot in an upstairs bedroom around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive, the Burbank Police Department said in a news release. His wife, whose name was not released, was also shot in the bedroom and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Related Content 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Burbank home: Police Video

Responding officers found a man in the driveway who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was later identified as Edward Lopez, 34, of Los Angeles and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“Lopez is a suspect in this homicide, which does not appear to be a random act. His motive remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing,” Burbank police said in a statement.

Three minors — ages 17, 13 and 7 — were at the home when the fatal shooting happened. They were taken into protective custody and have since been reunited with family, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Burbank Police Department

Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.