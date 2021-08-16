Husband of child care center operator arrested on suspicion of inappropriate sexual conduct against minors: LAPD

Marco Cruz Ruiz is seen in a book photo released by LAPD on Aug. 16, 2021.

The husband of a licensed child care center operator in Los Angeles was arrested last week after being accused of inappropriate sexual conduct, officials announced Monday.

Marco Cruz Ruiz was arrested on Aug. 10 after an investigation found that he allegedly inappropriately touched three adolescent victims at the Ruiz Family Child Care Center between 2005 and 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple felony charges and issued the warrant for Ruiz’s arrest, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with further information to come forward.

Any additional information can be provided by calling the LAPD Juvenile Division at 424-259-7094. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.