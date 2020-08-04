Husband of L.A. County DA Jackie Lacey to face charges after waving gun at protesters

Black Lives Matter activists, left, rally outside Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s home in Granada Hills. On the right, a man holds up a gun while standing at the front door of the home. (KTLA; Melina Abdullah)

The husband of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey is facing multiple misdemeanor charges in connection with a March incident in which he waved a gun at protesters outside his Granada Hills home, a law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times.

The California attorney general’s office, which was investigating the matter due to the conflict of interest for local prosecutors, made the decision to bring charges earlier this week, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

David Lacey is being charged with three counts of assault with a firearm, according to a charging document obtained by Politico.

The chaotic scene unfolded on March 2, when protesters affiliated with Black Lives Matter L.A. and other local organizations descended on Lacey’s Granada Hills home for a pre-dawn protest. Several of the demonstrators knocked on Lacey’s door, and her husband answered brandishing a handgun.

