Thomas Daniels, 53, in photos provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for a man after his wife was found dead in a Riverside County home on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a home in the 42000 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Palm Desert around 9:06 a.m. Authorities were conducting a welfare check after the victim, Sandra Mayor, 57, did not arrive to work earlier that morning.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Mayor’s body inside with traumatic injuries, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Mayor’s husband, Thomas Daniels, 53, was nowhere to be found and is named a person of interest in the case.

Thomas Daniels, 53, in photos provided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Daniels is described as a white male standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His whereabouts are unknown and if spotted, the public should not attempt to contact or detain him, officials said.

Anyone with information on Daniels’ location is asked to call Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatch through 911. Anyone with information or video connected to the incident is asked to call Central Homicide Investigator Robertson at 951-955-2777.