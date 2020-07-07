Husband, wife found dead in Arcadia home; deaths investigated as ‘possible murder-suicide’

An investigation is underway after a husband and wife were found dead inside their Arcadia home Monday night, authorities said.

The discovery was made by a relative who called authorities just after 10:30 p.m. to report the incident in the 500 block of Los Altos Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers first found the body of a 75-year-old man as they entered the garage. Once inside the home, officers discovered the man’s 68-year-old wife had also died.

Investigators have not released the identities of the husband or wife.

Evidence at the scene prompted investigators to describe the incident as a “possible murder-suicide,” according to the news release.

No further details were given.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.