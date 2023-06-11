Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department worked to shut off water spewing from a sheared fire hydrant struck by a motorist in Calabasas on Sunday.

The details leading up to the crash are unclear, but firefighters responded to the intersection of Park Granada and Park Capri at around 1:30 p.m.

Video footage of the incident showed water spewing high into the air near a county fire engine.

“Big mess at Park Granada and Park Capri. Car v. hydrant. Water district is on scene. Please avoid the area for the next few minutes,” officials with the City of Calabasas announced on Twitter.

A fire hydrant was sheared off during a traffic collision on June 11, 2023, in Calabasas. (KTLA)

While paramedics did respond to the scene, officials said that no one suffered life-threatening injuries, and no one was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear if anyone was cited for the incident or if drugs and or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.