A full closure of a section of the 5 Freeway in the Santa Clarita Valley has been announced ahead of the demolition of the Weldon Canyon Road bridge over the weekend.

Drivers from Fresno County going to Los Angeles County are advised to take detours.

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation say they will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from Calgrove Boulevard to Highway 14, from Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. The section is around four miles long.

Motorists are warned to expect delays and consider taking alternate routes during these closure periods. The recommended detours are:

Northbound: Exit I-5 to northbound Highway 14, continue to westbound Golden Valley Road/Newhall Ranch Road, and proceed to the Newhall Ranch Road I-5 on-ramp.

Alternate northbound detour: Exit I-5 to northbound Highway 14, continue to westbound Newhall Avenue, right on Railroad Avenue, left on Lyons Avenue, and proceed to the Lyons Avenue/Pico Canyon Road I-5 on-ramps.

Southbound: Exit I-5 to eastbound Newhall Ranch Road/Golden Valley Road, continue to southbound Highway 14 off Golden Valley Road, and proceed to the I-5/Highway 14 Interchange.

Alternate southbound detour: Exit I-5 at Calgrove Boulevard, continue south on The Old Road, south on San Fernando Road and Sepulveda Boulevard, and proceed to the southbound I-5 on-ramp.

This work is part of the $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project which officials say will enhance safety, reduce congestion, improve the flow of truck freight and motorist traffic, and accommodate expected population growth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Officials say project improvements include the addition of a High Occupancy Vehicle or carpool lane in each direction, an extension of the truck lanes, new sound walls and auxiliary lanes, and other improvements in the 14-mile corridors between Highway 14 in Santa Clarita and Parker Road in Castaic.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

For more information about the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, click here.