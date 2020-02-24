'I Am Just So Emotional': Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial

Fans with tickets to the celebration of life service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant lined up before the event on Feb. 24, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Hours before the memorial for Kobe Bryant and the eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash in Calabasas was set to begin Monday, thousands of fans had already started to gather in the chilly morning air outside Staples Center.

The crowd — many clad in black, purple and gold — was quiet, a stark contrast to the typical excited energy of a game day.

Berly Schwartz and her son, Bun Garcia, stood together among the crowd outside the venue, sharing memories of watching Bryant beat competitors during his career with the Lakers. Her voice broke as she recalled attending games with her late husband, Sam Schwartz, who died two years ago.

“I am just so emotional. I came to Kobe’s games with my husband. He loved Kobe and the Lakers,” she said. “I think of the families. It is so hard for them.”

