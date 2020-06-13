‘I literally could have been George Floyd’: Comedian Jay Pharoah recounts being detained by LAPD in Tarzana

Comedian and former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah has opened up about an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department officers in Tarzana two months ago.

In a video posted to Instagram on Friday, Pharaoh said he was walking at the intersection of Ventura Blvd and Corbin Avenue last April when he suddenly saw police officers approaching.

Moments later, he said he found himself on the ground, handcuffed, with an officer’s knee pressed into his neck, reminiscent of the way in which George Floyd was pinned by an officer’s knee prior to his death in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

“It wasn’t as long as George Floyd, but I know how that feels,” he said.

Pharoah said the officers told him that he fit a description. He was ultimately released and told he was not the person police were looking for, he said.

“I didn’t experience first-hand racism in America until this year,” he said. I’m still here to tell by story, but I could have easily been an Ahmaud Arbery or a George Floyd.”

LAPD officials said the department is aware of the Instagram video and it was being looked into.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 12, 2020.