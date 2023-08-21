Residents of Oak Glen say their town may never be the same after Tropical Story Hilary‘s rain caused a mudslide that overwhelmed buildings and roads in this San Bernardino County mountain community.

“I don’t know that we’re ever going to recover from this,” Kyle McLaughlin, whose family owns a restaurant there, told KTLA Monday while surveying the damage.

A large mud and debris flow swept through Oak Glen late Sunday when Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit California in 83 years, dumped heavy rain in the mountains and deserts of the Inland Empire.

A fast-moving mud and debris flow closed Oak Glen Road at Pendleton on Aug. 20, 2023. (Inland News)

Thankfully, no injuries or deaths were reported, but the recovery will likely take months or years.