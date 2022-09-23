After weeks of decline, gas prices are rising again around Los Angeles, where the average price is $5.62.

Within the last week, the price of gas has risen 20 cents, a return to the monthslong spike that led to record gas prices.

“Oh my gosh. I only work five minutes down the road and I’m so cautious with how much I’ve driving right now,” said Noah Finn of Studio City.

The reason for the spike? A string of planned and unplanned refinery maintenance.

“Until those refineries get fully operational again, these pump prices are going to be volatile and may not come down until we see more inventory in the marketplace,” said Doug Shupe of the Auto Club of Southern California.

Shupe said there’s hope that November will bring some relief at the pump.

“That’s when winter blend fuel can enter the marketplace here in California. That winter blend fuel is cheaper to produce and so its cheaper for consumers at the gas pump,” he said.

Until then, customers are encouraged to shop around for lower prices, or at least avoid some shockingly high costs like those in downtown Los Angeles, where gas was a whopping $7.75.

“To see prices like this, I don’t see how people can pay that,” said Felipe Agurre.