I.E. football coach charged after camera found in girls’ restroom

Charges have been filed against the assistant football coach at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga who is accused of placing a camera in the girls’ bathroom, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

A covert recording device was found in the bathroom by a school staff member last week and reported to law enforcement, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Once 52-year-old David Arthur Riden, the boys’ locker room attendant and assistant football coach, was identified as a suspect and arrested, he resigned from the Chaffey Joint Union High School District, Superintendent Mathew Holton said in a statement.

“We will provide support and counseling for our students,” Holton added. “We have committed to do all we can to provide support and counseling for our students during this time.”

Riden had worked for the school since 2015.

After the camera was uncovered, sheriff’s detectives say they seized other electronic devices found in Riden’s Rancho Cucamonga home and car.

Riden faces three felony charges, one for alleged possession of child or youth pornography and two for allegedly using a minor for sex acts.

Riden’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, and if he’s convicted, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

Investigators are working to identify more victims.

Victims and their families are encouraged to call Sgt. David Page at 909-477-2851 and Sgt. Jennifer Burkhart at 909-387-3615.