‘I thought he was dead’: Police seek hit-and-run driver caught on video striking pedestrian in North Hollywood

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver who was caught on video ramming into a pedestrian in North Hollywood on Monday, throwing him several feet into the air.

The hit-and-run happened around 2:30 a.m. on Lankershim Boulevard near Hartsook Street. Surveillance cameras outside Player One arcade bar captured the collision and the moments that led up to it.

The driver of the vehicle can be seen doing several loops before striking the victim, who survived but sustained serious injuries to his leg.

“It appears from the footage that the gentleman was kind of coaxing the other car, did a couple turnarounds, and unfortunately, the gentleman decided to cross the street,” Chris Brooks, director of security at Player One, said. “It’s obvious this guy purposefully hit him … I’m just surprised this gentleman survived.”

Player One lounge was closed at the time of the incident, so it’s unclear where the victim and the group he was with were coming from or what their involvement was with the driver.

But police say the victim got into a verbal altercation with three to four other people, and that’s when one of them drove his black SUV into the pedestrian.

“Usually when you get hit that hard, at that [many] miles per hour, and the way his body fell and was limp, I thought he was dead,” Brooks said.

Police are trying to track down the vehicle and the driver but don’t have much of a description to go off of.

Anyone with any information should contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 1-877-527-3247.