‘I want answers’: Marine from Newbury Park dies overseas, mother demands explanation

A Newbury Park family is mourning the death of 22-year-old Cpl. Brandon Alvarez, who died in Bahrain while serving as a Marine.

On June 6, Alvarez was found dead in his barrack in Bahrain.

Maria Cruz, his mother, last saw him alive on Mother’s Day weekend.

She says she became suspicious about her son’s cause of death after she was allowed to view his body and saw that he had bruises, a mark around his neck, and his nose looked broken.

Cruz says she now believes he was murdered by fellow marines.

“I want answers,” the mother said.

KTLA reached out the U.S. Marines for comment but had not heard back as of Monday night.

Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on June 28, 2021.