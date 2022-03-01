‘I wasn’t driving,’ man in driver’s seat says after Bentley slams into parked cars in West Hills

A man found in the driver’s seat of a Bentley that had just crashed into multiple parked vehicles in the West Hills neighborhood Tuesday morning told responders he wasn’t the driver.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Vanowen Street and Sunset Ridge Court.

Video from a nearby Nest camera showed what appeared to be a speeding vehicle slam into a car, then hitting several more vehicles as it spun out of control.

The damaged black Bentley was nearly unrecognizable when it finally came to a stop.

A man found sitting in the driver’s seat said someone else was driving the car at the time of the crash.

“I wasn’t driving … ask these guys. My friends,” the man can be heard saying in video.

A responder then asks the man why he was in the driver’s seat and the man says, “right now, we switched … Ask him. Ask anybody.”

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to firefighters.

Video showed another person being treated by responders but their condition and involvement in the incident was unclear.

No details about what may have caused the crash were released.