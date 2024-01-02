Actor Ian Ziering described a physical confrontation between himself and a group of mini-bikers on Hollywood Boulevard Sunday as “hooliganism” in a social media post.

“While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation,” Ziering posted on Instagram one day after the incident.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor said he got out of his car to assess any damage when the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

Video of the skirmish obtained by TMZ shows Ziering confronting and shoving one of the mini-bikers who was blocking his vehicle.

A short time later, several of the mini-bikers surround Ziering when one of them throws a punch that appears to hit the actor in the face.

Ziering is seen fighting off several of the bikers as he runs toward safety across the street.

He is seen in another video consoling his daughter in the street when the group eventually backs off and leaves the scene.

“I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” Ziering stated.

The 59-year-old “Sharknado” star described the incident as “hooliganism” and called for “effective law enforcement” to help solve what he thinks is a larger issue.

“We must address the underlying issues that lead to such disruptive behavior and ensure that our streets are safe for everyone. I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences,” Ziering stated.

He closed his post by thanking his family, friends and fans, and wished them a Happy New Year.