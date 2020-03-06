ICE agent from Pomona charged with sexually abusing foster child

A courtroom is seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

A Pomona man who is a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been accused of sexually abusing a foster child for more than a year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Carlos Nava, 30, has been charged with four counts of lewd act upon a child age 14 or 15, and three counts of oral copulation of a person under 18 years old, prosecutors announced in a news release.

Nava faces up to seven year in prison if convicted on all charges. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Friday, according to the release.

The defendant is suspected of sexually abusing the foster child between December 2017 and May 2019, prosecutors said.

No further details were immediately provided about the case, which was filed for warrant on Thursday.

The DA’s office described Nava as an ICE agent, but did not say how long he has been with the agency.

Nava was arrested by the Pomona Police Department and booked on Thursday morning, according to jail records. He’s being held on $250,000 bail.