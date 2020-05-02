ICE arrests in Los Angeles drop by about 65% amid pandemic

David Marin, right, the director of enforcement and removal operations for ICE in Los Angeles, is shown during a predawn briefing before apprehensions are made in Bell Gardens.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have made significantly fewer arrests in the Los Angeles area over the last month, after the agency announced a shift in focus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICE made about 65% fewer arrests in the L.A. area in April than it did in March, according to the agency. ICE recorded 230 arrests in March, compared with approximately 80 arrests in April.

The agency came under fire nationwide in March for continuing to make arrests as states went on lockdown and ordered residents to shelter at home. The Times reported on ICE arrests in the L.A. area early that month. In response, Mayor Eric Garcetti said those operations created “unnecessary fear and panic in those very same families we are trying to protect.”

“Additional fear at a moment of extreme fear is the last thing that families need to face,” he said during a media briefing at the time.

