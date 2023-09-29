Those heading to the Festival of Lights in Riverside this holiday season can enjoy the return of a beloved fan-favorite after a seven-year hiatus — ice skating.

The last time visitors could skate amid the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s dazzling light displays was in 2015.

The rink will now return this year as part of the Switch-On Ceremony for the festival beginning on Nov. 18 and running through Dec. 31.

“The ice rink is a family tradition returning after a brief hiatus to provide an opportunity for the community to skate on real ice in an exciting and picturesque outdoor setting,” resort officials said.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa’s Festival of Lights display in downtown Riverside, California. (Mission Inn Hotel & Spa)

The rink’s location is planned for the west side of the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art and Culture of the Riverside Art Museum.

The Switch-On Ceremony kicks off the popular attraction with a free fireworks show, live performances, family-friendly activities and plenty of holiday cheer.

Visitors can stroll along the quaint streets surrounding the hotel to enjoy plenty of unique shopping, arts and crafts, dining and holiday snacks.

Live entertainment and an artisans’ collective will be open Thursday-Sunday starting Nov. 24. The light displays can be viewed from Nov. 18 through Jan. 7.

All visitor and event information can be found here.