Iconic Dodger Dogs will no longer be supplied by Farmer John

The iconic Dodger Dog with mustard, ketchup and relish. You can still get a Dodger Dog at Dodger Stadium, but it won't be made by Farmer John.

It was Vin Scully’s best pitch, and he threw it for half a century. From transistor radio to satellite television, fans would know it was time for Dodger baseball when they would hear Scully invite them to pick up a pack of Farmer John Dodger Dogs.

Five years ago, Scully retired. Now, Farmer John Dodger Dogs are no more.

Dodger Stadium is dotted with signs promoting “World Famous” Dodger Dogs. Concession stand menus offer the “Traditional Dodger Dog.” The anthropomorphic statue beyond center field, with a mustard-covered hot dog as its torso, also advertises the Dodger Dog, but the Farmer John logo has been removed from its base.

The Dodger Dog is celebrated in Pop art and in pop culture, with references in such classic television shows as “Entourage” and “The X Files.” In the movie “The Sandlot,” one kid heckles a boy as “a weenie,” then another amplifies his taunt: “Footlong! Dodger Dog!”

