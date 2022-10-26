Los Angeles’ most famous celebrity is ready to debut its new makeover after finishing a month-long renovation on Wednesday.

The Hollywood sign is gleaming brightly atop the Hollywood Hills after 400 gallons of new paint were used to spruce up the L.A. icon.

A crew of local painters scaled steep, rocky terrain to reach the 45-foot letters. Crews pressure-washed each letter before applying primer and paint onto the facades.

The sign’s makeover was scheduled to coincide with its 100th anniversary next year, according to The Hollywood Sign Trust, the group that oversees the structure.

The sign was painted with Sherwin Williams’ “Emerald Rain Refresh in Extra White SW 7006,” which is being referred to as “Hollywood Centennial White” for this occasion.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was at the unveiling on Wednesday, meeting with painters working hard on the refurbishment.

“Finally, this most iconic sign that we have in the city has never looked better,” said Garcetti. “It’s got a new coat of paint to celebrate 100 years of inspiring people, of introducing them to our city and truly being the crown on top of the City of Angels.”

Photos provided by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti while he met with local painters restoring the Hollywood sign on Oct. 26, 2022.

Renovation work began on Sept. 19 and lasted a little over a month before completion.

Since its debut as “Hollywoodland” in 1923, the sign originally served as an advertisement for an upscale real estate development project. In 1949, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shortened the sign to the nine-letter exhibit we see today.

“The Sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of Hollywood Sign Trust. “The opportunity to partner again with Sherwin-Williams on this extensive project will help continue the legacy of the Sign, a symbol of a place where magic is possible and where dreams can come true.”

Touch-ups on the sign are usually completed every ten years, according to The Hollywood Sign Trust. It was last refurbished in 2012 by Sherwin-Williams when the historic landmark celebrated its 90th anniversary.