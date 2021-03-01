Iconic Pink’s hot dog stand to reopen Monday

The iconic Pink’s hot dog stand will reopen to the public Monday, nearly two months after closing due to a surge in coronavirus cases across Los Angeles County.

The popular eatery is planning to open its doors to the public at 9:30 a.m.

“We can’t wait to be back,” a message on the restaurant’s Twitter feed stated Sunday.

pic.twitter.com/3OpcAyCuvM — Pink's Hot Dogs (@pinkshotdogs) March 1, 2021

New safety protocols will be in place, including tables spaced 8 feet apart on the patio, the Daily News reported. Employees and customers will be required to wear a mask and those in line will need to be socially distanced.

The eatery endured a 5-month closure when the pandemic first hit in 2020.