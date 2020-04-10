Iconic Stan’s Donuts closes after 55 years in Westwood Village

Stan’s Donuts is seen on April 10, 2020, one day after its closing. (KTLA)

Stan’s Donuts, a longtime staple in Westwood Village, has closed after 55 years of serving the community.

“It is with a sad heart that I inform you that I have made the decision to close my doors and today will be the last day I will be making donuts,” a message posted Thursday on the business’s website stated.

The donut shop, along with many other food industry businesses, has had a tough time since stay at home restrictions to stop the spread of the virus were put in place last month.

“Unfortunately COVID-19 made the decision happen sooner, but I hope that you will remember how our donuts made you smile for many years to come,” the message from owner Stan Berman said.

Berman opened his business in Westwood Village in 1965 and served more than 75 types of gourmet donuts, according to the website.

He ended his message by thanking customers for all of their support over the years.

