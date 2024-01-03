An Idaho man was arrested after he stole a plane from a hangar in Las Vegas and flew it to San Bernardino County, authorities said.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the plane’s owner, Jeff Cohn, was notified that his plane was stolen around 6 p.m. on Saturday by Air Force Search and Rescue officials who were alerted after they received a notification from the plane’s emergency location transmitter.

“This beacon signals a downed aircraft when activated,” SBSD said in a statement. “Jeff advised [Air Force Search and Rescue officials] that he was not flying his aircraft and immediately drove to his hangar in North Las Vegas where he discovered the aircraft was not in the hangar.”

About 48 minutes after Cohn was first contacted, the SBSD’s Barstow station was alerted by the FAA that the aircraft had landed near Barstow-Daggett Airport.

When deputies responded to the area, they found the plane taxiing on Minneola Road east of the airport.

The suspect, later identified as Damian Zukaitis, 40, of Boise, Idaho, fled from the plane on foot and was located shortly after, authorities said.

A joint investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the North Las Vegas Police Department and the FBI subsequently confirmed that the aircraft, valued at about $80,000, was stolen.

Zukaitis was arrested and booked at the Barstow Jail for transporting stolen property into the state and stealing an aircraft.

Police in North Las Vegas are handling the rest of the investigation into the stolen plane.