LOS ANGELES – Despite being viewed by millions of people on social media, the case of an unidentified young man who was found with a severe head injury earlier this month still has not been solved.

The patient, an Asian male in his mid-20s, was found in the 3700 block of South Meyler Street, a residential area in San Pedro, on Oct. 9, according to Los Angeles County Health Services.

The unidentified Asian male patient was found with a traumatic brain injury on Oct. 9, 2023 in San Pedro. (L.A. County Health Services)

He had a black backpack, a wallet containing Japanese currency, and several travel-size personal hygiene items but no identification, officials said.

A photograph released by the health department showed the man unconscious and intubated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center where he was in grave condition. He had suffered a traumatic brain injury; however, the nature of the injury was not disclosed.

As of Monday, the photo had been viewed by over 16 million people on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Despite multiple responses, the patient is still not identified,” a spokesperson told KTLA.

Authorities say the man is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 158 pounds.

Anyone with information that may help to identify him is asked to contact the hospital at (424) 306-5305.